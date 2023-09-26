OpenX Launches ConteX

OpenX Technologies, provider of omnichannel supply-side advertising platforms, has launched ConteX, an OpenX marketplace within the SSP that empowers companies to activate off-the-shelf and custom premium contextual solutions.

ConteX offers buyers contract-free contextual targeting capabilities, enabling them to activate premium data partners directly within the SSP, with pre-negotiated terms. It also offers buyers to contextually target on the supply-side.

Each ConteX premium data partner uses a different, proprietary methodology to enable buyers to reach highly targeted audiences in any environment without leveraging cookies or authenticated IDs:

Audigent, a data activation, curation, and identity platform;

Captify, a search intelligence platform for the open web;

Permutive, an audience platform powered by publisher first-party data;

Silverpush, a hyper-contextual advertising platform powered by AI; and

Sqreem, a digital behavior aggregator where AI merges deep insights and media targeting.