Kustomer Integrates with WhatsApp

Meta-owned Kustomer, a CRM systems provider, has integrated with fellow Meta-owned WhatsApp, a messaging platform.

Key features of Kustomer’s WhatsApp integration include the following:

"With decades of experience, we understand the rapid nature of the industry and the need to evolve communication channels between companies and customers," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO of Kustomer, in a statement. "WhatsApp has grown to become the preferred messaging platform in many countries around the world. As it continues to evolve and innovate, its influence will grow, solidifying its status as a place to get business done. The way we have built our WhatsApp integration allows us to be nimble and move faster when it comes to scaling solutions for companies who want and need to support their customers on the channels of their choice."