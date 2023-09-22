Kustomer Integrates with WhatsApp
Meta-owned Kustomer, a CRM systems provider, has integrated with fellow Meta-owned WhatsApp, a messaging platform.
Key features of Kustomer’s WhatsApp integration include the following:
- WhatsApp Message Templates directly within Kustomer to reach out proactively to customers who have given their permission.
- Automation to configure workflows, deploy chatbots, and use dynamic text to add a personal touch to all WhatsApp conversations.
- WhatsApp Chatbots for Self-Service:
- Admin functionalities to manage WhatsApp templates, buttons, lists, multimedia, outbound messaging via WhatsApp, and workflows.
"With decades of experience, we understand the rapid nature of the industry and the need to evolve communication channels between companies and customers," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO of Kustomer, in a statement. "WhatsApp has grown to become the preferred messaging platform in many countries around the world. As it continues to evolve and innovate, its influence will grow, solidifying its status as a place to get business done. The way we have built our WhatsApp integration allows us to be nimble and move faster when it comes to scaling solutions for companies who want and need to support their customers on the channels of their choice."