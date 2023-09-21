DriveLine Integrates with LiveRamp
DriveLine, an audience intelligence solutions provider, has launched its custom audience segments on LiveRamp's partner network.
By leveraging LiveRamp's data connectivity and identity resolution capabilities, LiveRamp's active user base can now access, target, and reach the DriveLine custom visitation audiences.
Powered by location intelligence, DriveLine leverages the spatial context of their consumers, including their physical movements and interactions with specific locations.
"DriveLine's integration with LiveRamp represents a significant milestone in our journey to deliver highly targeted custom audiences from high-impact audience intelligence," said Peter Sayer, CEO of DriveLine, in a statement. "Audiences built on movement or visitation serve as a gateway to forging meaningful connections with consumers, shifting from engagement to conversion-driven strategy."