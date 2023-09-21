DriveLine Integrates with LiveRamp

DriveLine, an audience intelligence solutions provider, has launched its custom audience segments on LiveRamp's partner network.

By leveraging LiveRamp's data connectivity and identity resolution capabilities, LiveRamp's active user base can now access, target, and reach the DriveLine custom visitation audiences.

Powered by location intelligence, DriveLine leverages the spatial context of their consumers, including their physical movements and interactions with specific locations.