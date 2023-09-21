Basis Technologies Integrates Snapchat Ad Management and Reporting

Basis Technologies, a provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today released an integration enabling marketers to measure Snapchat ads from demand-side platforms (DSPs).

Users of the Basis media automation platform can now access real-time performance data from Snapchat's self-serve platform.

Basis ingests ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). Its delivery data integrations from third-party ad products already include Google Search, Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), Meta (Facebook, Instagram) and TikTok.

Basis users don't have to log into third-party systems, locate campaign data, download spreadsheet reports with dozens of line items, or clean up reports to align them with the preferred arrangement of data. By using Basis to gain insights on campaigns running on Snapchat and other search and social platforms, marketers can see performance data in real time.

Basis encompasses comprehensive advertising capabilities for programmatic, vendor-direct, search, and social.