Bloomreach Discovery Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider has made Bloomreach Discovery, its e-commerce search solution, available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Bloomreach Discovery's inclusion on the Google Cloud Marketplace integrates with technology stacks built on Google Cloud.

"We are thrilled to add Bloomreach Discovery to the Google Cloud Marketplace. With Bloomreach Engagement already available on the marketplace, we've been able to see the success of customers adding our solutions to their Google Cloud tech stack. We're excited to grow opportunities for that success as we now make Discovery even more accessible for businesses," said Anand Subbiah, vice president of technical alliances and ecosystem platform at Bloomreach, in a statement.

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking solutions that help them better engage with consumers along their purchasing journey," says Dai Vu, managing director of Google loud Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Bloomreach Discovery is enabling revenue-generating teams to create endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth."