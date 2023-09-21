AfterShip Partners with TikTok Shop

AfterShip, providers of an e-commerce post-purchase and tracking platform, has launched AfterShip Feed, a solution for merchants to synchronize product and order details between their e-commerce platforms and TikTok Shops.

With AfterShip Feed, users can create product listings with automatic syncing of product details, pricing, and inventory from e-commerce platforms. Changes to product details and pricing in their e-commerce stores are also immediately reflected on TikTok Shop.

Other key features include fulfillment hold, allowing merchants to set a one-hour delay to hold orders in case of cancellation. Merchants can choose which prices to sync to TikTok Shop with price rules setting.