AfterShip Partners with TikTok Shop
AfterShip, providers of an e-commerce post-purchase and tracking platform, has launched AfterShip Feed, a solution for merchants to synchronize product and order details between their e-commerce platforms and TikTok Shops.
With AfterShip Feed, users can create product listings with automatic syncing of product details, pricing, and inventory from e-commerce platforms. Changes to product details and pricing in their e-commerce stores are also immediately reflected on TikTok Shop.
Other key features include fulfillment hold, allowing merchants to set a one-hour delay to hold orders in case of cancellation. Merchants can choose which prices to sync to TikTok Shop with price rules setting.
"AfterShip Feed gives online merchants an opportunity to easily target TikTok's more than 1 billion users," said Andrew Chan, chief marketing officer and co-founder of AfterShip, in a statement. "With features like automatic synchronization and order information extraction, merchants can effortlessly make their mark in starting their next chapter in social commerce. AfterShip Feed makes selling across multiple channels hassle-free."
"We're excited to partner with AfterShip to bring new opportunities to the TikTok community and drive shopping moments directly through TikTok Shop in the U.S. and U.K. This integration will enable sellers to efficiently streamline their TikTok Shops by syncing daily operations to their e-commerce platform of choice," said Marni Levine, head of TikTok Shop operations for SMBs, in a statement.
