Theorem Launches Upwards
Theorem, a digital marketing solutions provider, today launched Upward, which transforms ad operations by making common pain points, including make-goods, obsolete.
Upward enables organizations to scale ad operations workflows via tailored automation. It is a customizable white-glove solution that enhances the ad operation process by doing the following:
- Speeding up order cycles;Eliminating make-goods;
- Automating manual processes; and
- Changing workforce dynamic to focus on creative production, business development and strategic thinking.
Upward enables automation of advertising operations across the order-to-cash process, including trafficking, reporting, brand safety and campaign management.
"Our mission is to revolutionize ad operations and promote the role of automation in increasing business profitability," said Jay Kulkarni, founder and CEO of Theorem, in a statement. "Our role as a strategic partner to media companies is to drive change and enhance efficiencies across their organizations. Outside of revenue growth, the impact Upward and automation is having on teams is exciting. AdOps professionals are inspired by the opportunities to grow their careers in new ways. Teams now can focus on proactivity, building stronger relationships, client growth and satisfaction, team empowerment, as well as greater productivity and cost efficiencies."