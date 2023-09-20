Theorem Launches Upwards

Theorem, a digital marketing solutions provider, today launched Upward, which transforms ad operations by making common pain points, including make-goods, obsolete.

Upward enables organizations to scale ad operations workflows via tailored automation. It is a customizable white-glove solution that enhances the ad operation process by doing the following:

Speeding up order cycles;

Eliminating make-goods; Automating manual processes; and

Changing workforce dynamic to focus on creative production, business development and strategic thinking.

Upward enables automation of advertising operations across the order-to-cash process, including trafficking, reporting, brand safety and campaign management.