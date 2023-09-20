Movable Ink Launches Universal Data Activation

Movable Ink, providers of a content personalization platform, today launched Universal Data Activation capabilities that allow marketers to access and activate any data point from any source to generate hyper-personalized experiences across email and mobile channels. The new product is also integrated with Adobe Experience Platform, Braze, and Twilio Segment.

"Martech is no longer monolithic. Today's marketers can piece together a best-in-class tech stack to address the unique needs of their organizations. It's the connectivity between the technologies, however, that has continued to be a struggle," said Vivek Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Movable Ink, in a statement. "With Movable Ink, marketers can finally unlock the full potential of their marketing stack, leveraging data from wherever it lives to dynamically personalize content for every customer, across any touchpoint."

With Movable Ink's Universal Data Activation, companies can do the following:

Access data from any source, including customer data platforms, websites, mobile apps, or homegrown solutions.

Activate data as Movable Ink automatically maps and transforms each data point.

Integrate across the martech ecosystem.