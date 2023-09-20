Eviivo Debuts Concierge GenAI Guest Messaging Tool

Eviivo, a travel tech company, has launched Eviivo Concierge, a generative artificial intelligence-powered guest messaging tool for property owners, such as vacation rentals, Airbnb, and Vrbo hosts and boutique hoteliers in short-term rentals and independent accommodations.

"Automation has always been the key to success for property owners, and we've proudly gone above and beyond for our customers with eviivo Concierge, a future-forward, AI-powered chatbot integrated in our award-winning software that expertly and concisely responds to guests on their website," said Steve Kerridge, eviivo's head of product and design, in a statement. "eviivo Concierge not only revolutionizes guest communication and messaging, it will unarguably be a welcomed standard for property owners. As the first global property management platform in our industry to introduce front-end generative AI technology, we're thrilled to continue being pioneers our customers can rely on."

A virtual assistant available on customers' websites, eviivo Concierge leverages the property's accommodations service data to predictively answer guest questions based on commands or directives and provide personalized assistance and recommendations.

"Generative AI has been in high demand in the short-term rental industry, and with our release of eviivo Concierge, eviivo customers have been truly excited, especially since we're meeting expectations for what we deliver best: giving back their time," said Usama Ahmed, eviivo's product director, in a statement. "Our award-winning mobile app allows hosts to run their businesses anywhere, anytime, right in the palm of their hand, and now with eviivo's 24/7 digital Concierge, property owners can have dozens of guest questions answered while they tend to their gardens, vacation with family, or even while they sleep."

eviivo Concierge is an integral part of eviivo Suite's guest messaging solution, which includes the following