MFour Launches DANI and AI Survey Builder

MFour, a consumer intelligence platform provider, today launched Data Analysis & Navigation Instructor (DANI) and AI Survey Builder, two artificial intelligence tools for market research.

DANI helps users gain immediate insights after data collection, using language prompts to query and analyze surveys and insights to better understand consumer preferences and behaviors. DANI harnesses MFour's unified dataset, drawing from more than 2.4 billion data points from survey responses, location data, and app and web traffic .

AI Survey Builder, integrated with the Surveys on the Go mobile panel, helps users create tailored surveys leveraging advanced algorithms. Responses are then generated from MFour's active panel of survey participants and validated against their behavioral data.