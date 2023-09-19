Kyndi Launches Kyndi Answers Engine 6.0

Kyndi today launched Kyndi Answers Engine 6.0, with several new features that address the need for more effective knowledge management and AI transparency.

The new features expand on the generative AI use cases for enterprises looking to optimize their knowledge management process and the information retrieval experiences for end users.

Using Kyndi 6.0, content leaders can leverage a new generative AI-enabled feature called Topics to curate, validate, and manage knowledge bases while ensuring correct and relevant answers are always available to end users. Also new is the generative AI-enabled user interface called Citation, which presents end users with citations of the content sources for enhanced AI explainability. Users can also copy the citations for future references and continued research.

A new End-User Feedback capability facilitates feedback on the results users receive. Kyndi 6.0 supports like/dislike feedback and allows users to provide detailed insights on unsatisfactory answers. This comprehensive feedback system captures user sentiments at various levels, guiding content teams to fine-tune the knowledge base to meet their customers' content needs.

Also new is Query Export, which enables content and knowledge management leaders to export query history from Kyndi's Analytics tool and import it into Kyndi's Forecasts tool to tune and optimize system performance.