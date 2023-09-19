trender.ai Launches Trender Contact Intelligence Platform

trender.ai today introduced Trender, a sales contact intelligence platform for B2B tech buyer research and insights.

With Trender, companies get visibility into contacts with automated research and timely, personalized engagement. The platform finds and provides a snapshot of each buyer to better qualify, personalize, engage, and monitor throughout the deal cycle. It combines search, natural language processing, and generative artificial intelligence in one solution that aggregates buyer data to deliver insights.

Trender automates research across the web and social media, instantly synthesizes information, and surfaces insights about intent, personality, style, goals, and business challenges.