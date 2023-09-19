Intuitive Data Analytics Adds to its IDA Business Intelligence platform

Intuitive Data Analytics has added business intelligence features to its no-code BI platform. These include Correlation Analytics and Sensitivity Simulation (CAS) and Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics (ADPA).

Correlation Analysis & Sensitivity Simulation empowers users to determine relationships between target results to all factors and properties. Users can interact with the data and adjust factors with a touch of the screen to see the impact on the targeted result. This enables users to run any number of scenarios and see how interdependencies affect outputs.

Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics discovers anomalies and uncovers deeper insights into potential root causes. ADPA auto-performs multidimensional and multi-level deep root cause analysis to deliver prescriptive reporting in a collaborative workspace. It also offers advanced preventive foresight to developing trends and patterns, enabling users to see what's developing and how it impacts operations.

And with No-Code, Instant Dashboard Generation, users can create personalized dashboards and do deep data dives without programming knowledge. Natural language processing allows users to interact using voice or swiping the screen.