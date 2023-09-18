Act-On Partners with Intel for Audience Insights Solution
Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation solutions, is collaborating with Intel to accelerate development of an artificial intelligence-based software capability called Act-On AI Audience Insights.
Act-On AI Audience Insights can analyze billions of data points to highlight new segments within a customes database. Using machine learning to analyze customer behavioral data (email opens, content preferences, and engagement metrics), it can identify unique audience segments to power marketing automation.
Act-On worked with Intel to both improve model accuracy and accelerate time to market. The Act-On and Intel teams used machine learning to ingest and analyze billions of data points of account and behavioral data.
"We are very excited about the power of AI to drive exponential improvement in efficiency and accuracy in marketing automation, and are investing aggressively to build it into the Act-On platform," said Act-On CEO Kate Johnson in a statement. "We are thrilled to have Intel as a collaborator in elevating these data insights to empower marketers toward more effective campaigns and stronger ROI."
"AI innovations have proven to make for an exciting and challenging time for companies across all industries and verticals," Sudhir Kulkarni, Intel's vice president and general manager of data and AI platforms, said in a statement. "This latest collaboration between Intel and Act-On shows one of the many real-world applications of how AI and machine learning can free up time for professionals to focus on the bigger picture."