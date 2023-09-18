Act-On Partners with Intel for Audience Insights Solution

Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation solutions, is collaborating with Intel to accelerate development of an artificial intelligence-based software capability called Act-On AI Audience Insights.

Act-On AI Audience Insights can analyze billions of data points to highlight new segments within a customes database. Using machine learning to analyze customer behavioral data (email opens, content preferences, and engagement metrics), it can identify unique audience segments to power marketing automation.

Act-On worked with Intel to both improve model accuracy and accelerate time to market. The Act-On and Intel teams used machine learning to ingest and analyze billions of data points of account and behavioral data.