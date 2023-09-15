DoubleVerify Launches Solution to Prevent Made for Advertising Content

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has expanded its brand safety and suitability solution to enable advertisers to monitor and avoid made-for-advertising (MFA) sites.

DoubleVerify defines MFA sites as those whose sole purpose is to deliver advertisements. More specifically, these sites exhibit the following characteristics:

Significant ad density in comparison to the actual content on the page and frequent ad refresh to maximize yield from a single visit.

Monetization is predominantly dependent on paid traffic sources, such as social and native advertising, with little to no traffic coming from organic sources.

Content is designed to keep visitors endlessly scrolling/clicking within the same domain.

Content is often duplicated verbatim across various websites and sometimes produced automatically by generative AI.

MFA content is often viewed as exclusively bot-driven with entirely fraudulent traffic, according to DoubleVerify, which says that wile this does represent a portion of MFA traffic, most comes from legitimate human users, often from paid channels like social media and content recommendation engines.

DoubleVerify developed its proprietary MFA analysis process based on a unique blend of human and artificial intelligence-based auditing. With this release, The solution can be enabled in company's brand safety and suitability profiles for measurement and monitoring and in DV Authentic Brand Suitability for pre-bid avoidance.