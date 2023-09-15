DoubleVerify Launches Solution to Prevent Made for Advertising Content
DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has expanded its brand safety and suitability solution to enable advertisers to monitor and avoid made-for-advertising (MFA) sites.
DoubleVerify defines MFA sites as those whose sole purpose is to deliver advertisements. More specifically, these sites exhibit the following characteristics:
- Significant ad density in comparison to the actual content on the page and frequent ad refresh to maximize yield from a single visit.
- Monetization is predominantly dependent on paid traffic sources, such as social and native advertising, with little to no traffic coming from organic sources.
- Content is designed to keep visitors endlessly scrolling/clicking within the same domain.
- Content is often duplicated verbatim across various websites and sometimes produced automatically by generative AI.
MFA content is often viewed as exclusively bot-driven with entirely fraudulent traffic, according to DoubleVerify, which says that wile this does represent a portion of MFA traffic, most comes from legitimate human users, often from paid channels like social media and content recommendation engines.
DoubleVerify developed its proprietary MFA analysis process based on a unique blend of human and artificial intelligence-based auditing. With this release, The solution can be enabled in company's brand safety and suitability profiles for measurement and monitoring and in DV Authentic Brand Suitability for pre-bid avoidance.
"The term made-for-advertising has created significant confusion within the industry," said Jack Smith, chief product officer of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "As an industry-leading measurement and verification provider, we believe it's crucial to lead by example and offer clarity. Our goal is to safeguard advertiser investments and support high-quality publishers who are seeking to monetize legitimate content."