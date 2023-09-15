Acquia Integrates Digital Asset Management with ChatGPT and Clarifai

Acquia, a digital experience platform provider, has integrated its Acquia DAM digital asset management product with generative artificial intelligence solutions ChatGPT and Clarifai.

These integrations enable users of the Acquia digital asset management (DAM) platform to create on-brand, search engine-optimized product descriptions and image alt text. Acquia DAM can be used as a stand-alone solution or with content management systems such as Drupal or other products in the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (Acquia DXP).

With the native integration between Acquia DAM and ChatGPT, product marketers can create product listings on their own websites and popular commerce sites such as Walmart, commerce platforms like Shopify, and more. This solution enables teams to create on-brand content for their entire product line based on product attributes in Acquia DAM and use target keywords as inputs for the AI-generated description to optimize for search.

Digital content managers using Acquia DAM can now leverage the native integration with Clarifai for keywords and ChatGPT to create alt text descriptions placed in a metadata field for images.