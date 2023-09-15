FullStory Adds Features That Connect Digital Experience Data

FullStory, a digital experience (DX) and data platform provider, unveiled a suite of product enhancements at its Spark London conference. Powered by FullStory's Data Engine, the new capabilities proactively guide teams to a shared understanding of the customer experience while protecting customer data.

The new workflows and capabilities include the following:

Template Gallery, which helps users build reports from templates and get instant insights. Users will see a list of recommended templates for key challenges, like top user journeys, issue monitoring, and frustration points. Templates can be customized by adjusting segments, time ranges, events, and more.

Spaces, which provide a one-stop shop for functional teams to find reports and organize approachable, curated workspaces.

Metric Alerts, which automatically notify FullStory users when key metrics hit pre-set thresholds or experience abnormal shifts. Users can set alerts for specific metrics and segments and choose when to trigger alerts based on a value, relative change, or absolute change. These alerts can also be delivered in Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Expanded Mobile Support, which now includes any app built with Jetpack Compose, Apache Cordova, Capacitor, or Ionic.