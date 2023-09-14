Adobe Unleashes Firefly Generative AI

Adobe has announced the commercial release of Firefly, its creative generative artificial intelligence models, with native integration across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express, and Adobe Experience Cloud.

The commercial release includes a new Firefly web application for exploring AI-assisted creative expression; Firefly-powered capabilities integrated into Photoshop, Illustrator and Express workflows; and Adobe GenStudio for enterprise content creation.

Adobe Firefly supports text prompts in more than 100 languages and enables users to create content for commercial use.

"With over 2 billion images generated during the beta, Adobe Firefly is ushering in a new era of creative expression for customers across every segment," said David Wadhwani, president of digital media business at Adobe, in a statement. "Firefly's breathtaking capabilities combined with the rich tooling of our Creative Cloud apps, Express, the Firefly web app and Adobe Experience Cloud, give creators unparalleled opportunities to work with generative AI in new, rich, and productive ways."

In addition, Adobe Firefly for Enterprise is now generally available for businesses to deploy AI-generated content. Customers will be able to access Firefly for Enterprise through Creative Cloud, Express, and Experience Cloud.

Firefly-powered features are also available in Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. To enable broad access to generative AI workflows, Creative Cloud paid plans now include the new Firefly web application, a playground for exploring AI-assisted creative expression, and Express Premium, the all-in-one creativity app with new generative AI Text to Image and Text Effects features to design and share social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos, and more.

Adobe Express is an all-in-one creativity app to design and share content. Firefly features in Express, including Text to Image and Text Effects, are now commercially available to creators to turn ideas into content and social media campaigns.

Adobe GenStudio combines content ideation, creation, production, and activation with generative AI capabilities and intelligent automation.

By default, Firefly includes Content Credentials on every asset created using Firefly to indicate that generative AI was used.