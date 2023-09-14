Nosto Integrates with Shopify Markets

Nosto has integrated its Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) with Shopify's cross-border management tool, Shopify Markets.

Nosto is the first personalization solution to integrate natively with Shopify Markets, meaning merchants can configure one-to-one shopping experiences across all areas of the commerce experience (search, merchandising, content personalization, product recommendations, dynamic shop the look bundles, and user-generated content) for each market they serve and manage them from a single platform.

"We've been partnering with Nosto to enable businesses to go global. For larger merchants, a seamless integration with Shopify Markets and our ecosystem partners is essential. We are thrilled to announce Nosto now integrates with Shopify Markets, enabling merchants to leverage Nosto's personalization capabilities to create unique experiences tailored to international buyers. This is a big step forward in helping our shared customers accelerate their international sales growth," said Rohit Mishra, director of product for Shopify Markets, in a statement.

With Nosto's native integration with Shopify Markets, companies can automatically set up individual commerce experience accounts for each country/language combination. They gain access to specific insights into how customers interact with their stores and products for each market. Nosto will feed each account with market-specific product data, including language and price, and trigger the right account depending on the customer's location and chosen language.

Companies can copy over their global personalization campaigns and settings from all CXP modules (Search, Category Merchandising, Product Recommendations, Content Personalization, Dynamic Bundles, Pop-Ups) to the local markets, start from scratch to build a unique commerce experience tailored for every market, or combine both approaches.