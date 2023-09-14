LexCheck Launches Copilot for Contracts

LexCheck, a contract acceleration and intelligence platform provider, today launched LexCheck Copilot, an artificial intelligence assistant for accelerating contract drafting, reviewing and editing.

"The contracting process is ripe for transformation, as more than 50 percent of organizations report lost business due to inefficient contracting processes. With LexCheck's new contracting sidekick, negotiations flow faster without compromising quality," said Gary Sangha, CEO and founder of LexCheck, in a statement. "While many legal tech companies have touted generative AI solutions, we recognize generative AI cannot stand alone to meet the unique needs of the legal domain. By marrying the power of generative AI with our proprietary technology, we have created a comprehensive solution to revamp how lawyers work in their most used application, Microsoft Word."