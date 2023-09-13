LinkedIn Adds Generative AI to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn today began piloting two generative artificial intelligence features, AI-assisted search and Account IQ, as part of Sales Navigator to help users with account research and lead prospecting.

The AI-assisted search function includes a generative AI interface that enables sellers to use casual, conversational language search prompts to find leads from among LinkedIn's more than 950 million members. AI-assisted search automatically selects the right search filters, based on the prompt, to help ease lead identification workflows. It also offers sellers recommendations for search prompts that can help uncover warm connections.

Account IQ helps sellers with account research by using generative AI to gather key information across different sources and create an easily digestible summary, directly in Sales Navigator. Sellers can use Account IQ to understand key highlights about accounts in a single view. This can include information from public filing data and financial reports to unique LinkedIn insights about workforce trends and what's top-of-mind for company leaders.

Both features for Sales Navigator are available to a limited number of customers in this initial pilot.