Qlik Launches Qlik Staige
Qlik has launched Qlik Staige, a set of solutions to help customers embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and deliver tangible value.
Qlik Staige helps organizations build a trusted data foundation for AI, leverage modern AI-enhanced analytics, and deploy AI for advanced use cases.
"Qlik understands that organizations are looking for pragmatic ways to leverage AI to make better, faster decisions right now," said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik, in a statement. "Our competitors have made many announcements that promise future products or vision. Our difference is that Qlik customers are already using AI, including leveraging a proven and trusted [large language model] and a full range of AI-enhanced analytics. Additionally, with Qlik Staige, our customers and partners are transforming organizations, as evidenced by more than 100,000 AI models built using Qlik AutoML."
"Enterprises want AI capabilities out of the box that are vetted, trusted, and easy to use so they can scale it quickly across the organization," said Dan Vesset, group vice president of the analytics and information management market research and advisory practice at IDC, in a statement. "By building AI into everything they deliver, while still maintaining a cloud agnostic approach, Qlik is meeting customers where they are in their AI journey while providing the flexibility needed to expand AI where and how it makes sense."