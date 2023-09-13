Litmus Launches Email Guardian and Personalization Features

Litmus at its Litmus Live event in Boston introduced Litmus Email Guardian and integrated Litmus Personalize functionality and artificial intelligence-powered content optimization solutions in its platform.

With Litmus Email Guardian and personalization solutions, users can deliver the right message at the right moment.

"With increased pressure on marketing teams to deliver more high-quality email experiences with fewer resources, personalization and advanced testing have never been more important," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Litmus Email Guardian is the only solution that can give marketers peace of mind their emails are error-free at all times, and our intuitive, integrated personalization makes creating individualized experiences possible for all brands."

Litmus' latest release empowers marketers to do the following: