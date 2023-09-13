Litmus Launches Email Guardian and Personalization Features
Litmus at its Litmus Live event in Boston introduced Litmus Email Guardian and integrated Litmus Personalize functionality and artificial intelligence-powered content optimization solutions in its platform.
With Litmus Email Guardian and personalization solutions, users can deliver the right message at the right moment.
"With increased pressure on marketing teams to deliver more high-quality email experiences with fewer resources, personalization and advanced testing have never been more important," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Litmus Email Guardian is the only solution that can give marketers peace of mind their emails are error-free at all times, and our intuitive, integrated personalization makes creating individualized experiences possible for all brands."
Litmus' latest release empowers marketers to do the following:
- Automatically and continuously scan emails across key webmail and desktop email clients to detect unforeseen changes.
- Activate Email Guardian to watch over all automated sends and frequently used email templates.
- Get notified of changes to emails and fix issues.
- Boost email engagement with personalization capabilities, such as countdown timers to showcase urgency for a sale or event, progress bars to promote brand loyalty, personalized images to create one-to-one customer experiences, and real-time sentiment trackers.
- Access AI-powered email copy optimization tools, like subject line suggestions and body content tone alternatives, within a visual email builder.