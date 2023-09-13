AI Digital Partners with KERV Interactive

AI Digital has partnered with KERV Interactive, an interactive video advertising platform provider, to help advertisers create and implement interactive and automated campaigns across video and connected TV (CTV).

This partnership is focused on helping companies unlock video as a performance media channel.

"As video and CTV channels become increasingly crowded, advertisers are struggling to break through the noise and establish meaningful connections with their target audiences," said Jay Wolff, chief revenue officer of KERV Interactive, in a statement. "Combining AI Digital's programmatic and trading expertise with KERV AI's interactive video advertising technology now gives brands the ability to accelerate business outcomes and drive active attention from their static video assets."

AI Digital's collaboration with KERV will also extend AI Digital's Center of Excellence by providing an integrated suite of utilities to help marketers navigate and reach streaming consumers across consumption channels, including video, audio and out-of-home.