AI Digital Partners with KERV Interactive
AI Digital has partnered with KERV Interactive, an interactive video advertising platform provider, to help advertisers create and implement interactive and automated campaigns across video and connected TV (CTV).
This partnership is focused on helping companies unlock video as a performance media channel.
"As video and CTV channels become increasingly crowded, advertisers are struggling to break through the noise and establish meaningful connections with their target audiences," said Jay Wolff, chief revenue officer of KERV Interactive, in a statement. "Combining AI Digital's programmatic and trading expertise with KERV AI's interactive video advertising technology now gives brands the ability to accelerate business outcomes and drive active attention from their static video assets."
AI Digital's collaboration with KERV will also extend AI Digital's Center of Excellence by providing an integrated suite of utilities to help marketers navigate and reach streaming consumers across consumption channels, including video, audio and out-of-home.
"We are excited to be working with KERV and bringing innovation to streaming and programmatic. Streaming is fundamentally changing how people consume media in the home, out of the home, and everywhere in between," said Stephen Magli, CEO and founder of AI Digital, in a statement. "We can't think of the consumer solely on video anymore because their consumption is ubiquitous across screens in and out of the home. By capitalizing on turnkey ad formats that drive performance, we are helping brands to collapse the funnel and bring in customers through video and CTV channels in a whole new way."