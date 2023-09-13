Phrase Adds to Localization Suite

Phrase, a provider of localization software, has added several artificial intelligence capabilities as part of its latest releases of the Phrase Localization Suite.

At the forefront of these releases are Phrase Language AI, which is a rebranding of Phrase Translate, and Phrase Custom AI.

Phrase Language AI includes a new API that extends the reach of machine translation to every employee.

Phrase Custom AI provides an environment for businesses to create, tailor and deploy multiple customized machine learning models for specific needs. Phrase Custom AI will train models based on Phrase NextMT, Phrase's machine translation engine. The custom models will be accessed through Phrase Language AI and available to every employee in the company via API.

Additionally, Phrase has made its Phrase Orchestrator localization automation tool more user-friendly and accessible with a library function, pre-populated with example templates, improved file management capabilities, and language pivoting.

Also as part of this September set of releases, Phrase enhanced the Phrase Localization Suite with new language pairs (English-Japanese, English-Swedish) for Phrase NextMT, over-the-air updates for Web in Phrase Strings, and collaboration and translation memory improvements.