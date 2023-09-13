Bloomreach Partners with Talon.One for Personalized Customer Journeys
E-commerce platform provider Bloomreach and Talon.One, a provider of loyalty and promotion software, have partnered on an integration that will add a host of features to Bloomreach Engagement, including the ability to build more targeted audiences, further personalize recommendations and promotions, and develop stronger loyalty features.
From a single dashboard, the integration combines Bloomreach's customer data platform and Talon.One's Promotion Engine to help marketers power seamless and personalized experiences for customers.
Bloomreach combines customer and product data and empowers businesses to leverage an omnichannel approach to deliver seamless customer journeys. For businesses using Talon.One's promotional capabilities or loyalty and rewards management, the integration will help them integrate incentives and loyalty messaging into Bloomreach Engagement communications.
"Bloomreach is thrilled to announce our partnership with Talon.One," said Anand Subbiah, vice president of technical alliances and ecosystem platform at Bloomreach, in a statement. "Talon.One is an enterprise all-in loyalty and promotion engine that will enable the creation of targeted, personalized, and customized marketing promotions with Bloomreach Engagement leveraging customer data, AI, and analytics. As both are part of MACH and Google Cloud, we have a remarkable game-changer within the ecosystem to help merchants across our real-time customer journeys."
"We are excited to announce our partnership with Bloomreach, which strategically enhances our commitment to building enterprise value through product and partnership," said Christopher Mills, chief revenue officer of Talon.One, in a statement. "This partnership brings together two market leaders in the MACH alliance to benefit both our customers and the ecosystem overall."