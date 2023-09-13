Bloomreach Partners with Talon.One for Personalized Customer Journeys

E-commerce platform provider Bloomreach and Talon.One, a provider of loyalty and promotion software, have partnered on an integration that will add a host of features to Bloomreach Engagement, including the ability to build more targeted audiences, further personalize recommendations and promotions, and develop stronger loyalty features.

From a single dashboard, the integration combines Bloomreach's customer data platform and Talon.One's Promotion Engine to help marketers power seamless and personalized experiences for customers.

Bloomreach combines customer and product data and empowers businesses to leverage an omnichannel approach to deliver seamless customer journeys. For businesses using Talon.One's promotional capabilities or loyalty and rewards management, the integration will help them integrate incentives and loyalty messaging into Bloomreach Engagement communications.