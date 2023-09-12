Sinch Launches SMS for Zoho and HubSpot

Sinch has released SMS for Zoho Desk and SMS and MMS for HubSpot's Service Hub, empowering marketing, sales, and customer service teams to manage and address customer inquiries in a centralized platform.

SMS for Zoho Desk extends Sinch MessageMedia's two-way SMS capabilities through integrations with the Zoho Suite.It provides one-to-one conversational messaging directly within Zoho Desk.

"Customer service teams are integral to the success of a business, no matter the size. They shouldn't be bogged down by siloed messaging channels, which makes it harder to support customers and frustrating for everyone involved," said Sean O'Neal, president of SMB at Sinch, in a statement. "We are proud to add to our robust portfolio of over 85 integrations with SMS for Zoho Desk by Sinch MessageMedia, fulfilling service teams' need for centralized, real-time conversational messaging and supporting the full customer journey from marketing and sales to service and support."

Sinch MessageMedia's two-way SMS and MMS capabilities are also being integrated into HubSpot's Service Hub, providing marketing, sales, and service teams a 360-degree view of customers' communications within the platform, full visibility across their businesses, and consistent message delivery across channels.

With HubSpot's CRM capabilities and Sinch MessageMedia's integration, businesses can personalize their SMS communications based on customer information and previous interactions. Additionally, with HubSpot's automation capabilities, businesses can automate some SMS communications, such as appointment reminders, order updates, delivery reminders, and service updates. All SMS communications are logged within the same system as other customer interactions, providing support agents with a comprehensive view of each customer's communication history.

"Businesses today face the ongoing challenge of juggling customer inquiries and engagements across multiple channels — email, phone, SMS and social. Through this new SMS and MMS Service Hub integration, Sinch MessageMedia makes it easy to streamline communications throughout the entirety of the customer journey. By connecting each part of our customers' businesses together, from marketing and sales to service and support, we ensure the right messages reach the right people on the platforms they prefer," said Doug Rubingh, president of the U.S. and U.K.markets at Sinch MessageMedia, in a statement. "Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we're always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Sinch MessageMedia's offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we're excited that they're a part of the App Partner Program."

In addition to this new Service Hub integration, Sinch MessageMedia is also compatible across other areas of HubSpot's CRM platform, including the Marketing and Sales Hubs.