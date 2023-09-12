Precisely Adds 3D Visualization Capabilities to MapInfo Pro

Precisely, a provider of data integrity, today launched MapInfo Pro v2023, the latest release of its desktop Geographic Information System (GIS) with expanded spatial analytics and mapping visualization capabilities.

The enhancements inMapInfo Pro v2023 include the following:

New 3D visualization capabilities, with the ability to simultaneously display data in both 2D and 3D, revealing patterns and relationships.

Seamless connection to enterprise-level spatial analytics in Precisely Spectrum Spatial.

Usability upgrades, including customizable workspaces and user interface options.

"Precisely remains committed to delivering a complete desktop GIS solution in MapInfo Pro that is powerful, flexible, and easy to use," said Clarence Hempfield, senior vice president of location intelligence at Precisely, in a statement. "The latest release helps to unlock maximum levels of location-based context for our customers across an almost endless array of critical business scenarios."

MapInfo Pro v2023 is available in English, German, and French, with 13 additional languages slated for early 2024.