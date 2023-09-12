Emplifi Enhances Social Commerce Cloud

Emplifi, a customer engagement platform provider, has enhanced its Social Commerce Cloud to help companies create more shoppable content across their social media channels.

By bringing together user-generated content (UGC), ratings and reviews, influencer marketing content, and live video commerce, Emplifi's Social Commerce Cloud bridges social media marketing and e-commerce. Companies can identify and integrate their strongest performing social media content into e-commerce experiences.

"Emplifi is focused on building the most comprehensive social commerce platform available. We know this is the future of e-commerce and want to enable brands to create high-performing shoppable content and maximize its impact across social channels," said Todd McCaslin, chief technology officer of Emplifi, in a statement. "Consumers crave these experiences from the brands they love. When they see something they want in an Instagram Reel or in their Facebook feed, they want to be able to click a link and purchase it with little to no friction. The brands that understand this and continue to fully lean into shoppable content opportunities will be the winners this holiday season and beyond."

Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud helps companies do the following: