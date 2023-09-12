Emplifi Enhances Social Commerce Cloud
Emplifi, a customer engagement platform provider, has enhanced its Social Commerce Cloud to help companies create more shoppable content across their social media channels.
By bringing together user-generated content (UGC), ratings and reviews, influencer marketing content, and live video commerce, Emplifi's Social Commerce Cloud bridges social media marketing and e-commerce. Companies can identify and integrate their strongest performing social media content into e-commerce experiences.
"Emplifi is focused on building the most comprehensive social commerce platform available. We know this is the future of e-commerce and want to enable brands to create high-performing shoppable content and maximize its impact across social channels," said Todd McCaslin, chief technology officer of Emplifi, in a statement. "Consumers crave these experiences from the brands they love. When they see something they want in an Instagram Reel or in their Facebook feed, they want to be able to click a link and purchase it with little to no friction. The brands that understand this and continue to fully lean into shoppable content opportunities will be the winners this holiday season and beyond."
Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud helps companies do the following:
- Identify and collect user-generated content for product pages and social posts. Enhanced functionality, such as in stock only UGC album filtersserve up shoppable content for products available and ready for immediate sale.
- Enable customers to search and filter ratings and reviews with metrics like date range, product title or category, or syndication source. New ready-to-go email templates let companies review collection rates with email interfaces.
- With Emplifi Influencers, the unified creators module that is part of the Social Commerce Cloud, companies can track, manage, and communicate with influencers via the influencer portal. The feature also includes analytics and tagging on Instagram and Facebook so that they can see the true ROI of their influencer marketing campaigns.
- Access a Live Page API where they can manage their shoppable video content that resides on their websites without coding and trade out video content on their sitse.