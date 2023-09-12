Revenue Grid Launches the Sales Intelligence Engine

Revenue Grid today launched the Sales Intelligence Engine, a suite of artificial intelligence-driven capabilities for B2B sales.

Revenue Grid's Sales Intelligence Engine transforms sales processes by introducing its RATE process:

REFINE: Offering AI-guided sales coaching.

ACCELERATE: Providing AI-powered recommendations.

TRUST: Validating the sales pipeline with AI-backed insights.

ENGAGE: Offering real-time opportunity status updates.

"The global economy is as dynamic as ever; every company has become a data company. Traditional sales playbooks simply don't cut it anymore," said Vlad Voskresensky, founder and CEO of Revenue Grid, in a statement. "Imagine a system that doesn't just tell you the patterns but actively engages in the sales steps, reducing manual intervention and ensuring that no opportunity slips through the cracks."

The Sales Intelligence Engine introduces Generative Signals, which generates real-time, contextual notifications tailored for revenue professionals, steering them during critical moments, augmenting the selling process and providing data-backed advice. Generative Signals detect success patterns, like the most winning customer segment, the persona with the highest close rate, the customer engagement pattern that results in shorter deal cycles, and the best call or email script for a higher success rate. Once it identifies a strong enough pattern, it signals the sales rep the next-best step for a particular opportunity to repeat the pattern.