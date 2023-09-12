Affectiva Announces Emotion AI Attention Metric with Smart Eye’s Eye Tracking

Affectiva, a Smart Eye company, has added an attention metric in its cloud-based Emotion AI offering bolstered by Smart Eye's advanced automotive safety-grade eye tracking technology, to provide viewer attention measurement that analyzes gaze and head position.

Affectiva's Emotion AI technology helps companies gauge emotional reactions and predict engagement with their advertising and shows. By analyzing viewers' facial expressions, Affectiva's technology uncovers whether individuals respond as intended to the content.

Together, Smart Eye and Affectiva leverage their large and diverse datasets, including 10,000 hours of automotive data and 14.5 million face videos from 90 countries, to build their algorithms. The next iteration of this Emotion AI technology, featuring the upgraded attention metric, combines the Affectiva facial expression technology with Smart Eye's eye tracking. This metric adapts to various cameras and devices, enabling clients to measure low attention signals like gazing away, speaking, and drowsiness. Moreover, it detects facial occlusion and visibility.