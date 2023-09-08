DealHub.io Introduces DealRoom for HubSpot CRM
DealHub.io has launched Digital DealRoom for HubSpot CRM, a collaborative workspace where buyers and sellers engage within the HubSpot ecosystem.
DealRoom enriches sales engagements, guides buyers to the next-best action, and enables a self-serve check-out experience. It provides the following:
- Dynamic and interactive multimedia content, with the ability for buyers and sellers to chat.
- Mutual Action Plans that facilitate the alignment of goals and real-time communication, .
- Centralized repository for all deal-related content and materials.
- Predictive Buyer Intent and real-time buyer insights on deal progress and buyer sentiment.
- Unified Self-Checkout with selectable quote options, payment gateways, online forms, and integrated e-signature.
- Proactive buyer recommendations.
"DealRoom has redefined and modernized the B2B buyer experience with a single source of truth, containing all the information needed to reach multi-stakeholder consensus," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub, in a statement. "Together with its ability to uncover previously unattainable deal insights and buyer intent, DealRoom has proven to take buyer-seller engagements and win-rates to an entirely new level."
