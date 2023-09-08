-->
  • September 8, 2023

DealHub.io Introduces DealRoom for HubSpot CRM

DealHub.io has launched Digital DealRoom for HubSpot CRM, a collaborative workspace where buyers and sellers engage within the HubSpot ecosystem.

DealRoom enriches sales engagements, guides buyers to the next-best action, and enables a self-serve check-out experience. It provides the following:

  • Dynamic and interactive multimedia content, with the ability for buyers and sellers to chat.
  • Mutual Action Plans that facilitate the alignment of goals and real-time communication, .
  • Centralized repository for all deal-related content and materials.
  • Predictive Buyer Intent and real-time buyer insights on deal progress and buyer sentiment.
  • Unified Self-Checkout with selectable quote options, payment gateways, online forms, and integrated e-signature.
  • Proactive buyer recommendations.

"DealRoom has redefined and modernized the B2B buyer experience with a single source of truth, containing all the information needed to reach multi-stakeholder consensus," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub, in a statement. "Together with its ability to uncover previously unattainable deal insights and buyer intent, DealRoom has proven to take buyer-seller engagements and win-rates to an entirely new level."

