DealHub.io Introduces DealRoom for HubSpot CRM

DealHub.io has launched Digital DealRoom for HubSpot CRM, a collaborative workspace where buyers and sellers engage within the HubSpot ecosystem.

DealRoom enriches sales engagements, guides buyers to the next-best action, and enables a self-serve check-out experience. It provides the following:

Dynamic and interactive multimedia content, with the ability for buyers and sellers to chat.

Mutual Action Plans that facilitate the alignment of goals and real-time communication, .

Centralized repository for all deal-related content and materials.

Predictive Buyer Intent and real-time buyer insights on deal progress and buyer sentiment.

Unified Self-Checkout with selectable quote options, payment gateways, online forms, and integrated e-signature.

Proactive buyer recommendations.