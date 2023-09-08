Sprinklr Partners with Google Cloud to Expand Sprinklr AI+

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has integrated its Sprinklr AI+ platform with Google Cloud's Vertex AI for unified customer experience management.

Sprinklr AI+ provides unified generative artificial intelligence capabilities for customer service, insights, social media management, and marketing. It leverages more than 1,250 industry-specific AI models, spanning more than 100 languages and 150 countries, to process petabytes of unstructured text, audio, video, images, metrics, and time series data.

With generative AI capabilities powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI APIs, Sprinklr customers can tap into new features across all four Sprinklr product suites: Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Marketing, and Sprinklr Insights.

Through this integration, Sprinklr customers will be able to bring their own models from Vertex AI or create new ones and integrate them with AI from Sprinklr.