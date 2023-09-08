Sprinklr Partners with Google Cloud to Expand Sprinklr AI+
Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has integrated its Sprinklr AI+ platform with Google Cloud's Vertex AI for unified customer experience management.
Sprinklr AI+ provides unified generative artificial intelligence capabilities for customer service, insights, social media management, and marketing. It leverages more than 1,250 industry-specific AI models, spanning more than 100 languages and 150 countries, to process petabytes of unstructured text, audio, video, images, metrics, and time series data.
With generative AI capabilities powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI APIs, Sprinklr customers can tap into new features across all four Sprinklr product suites: Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Marketing, and Sprinklr Insights.
Through this integration, Sprinklr customers will be able to bring their own models from Vertex AI or create new ones and integrate them with AI from Sprinklr.
"Generative AI is giving our AI wings," said Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas in a statement. "Our customers demand the ability to work with their preferred AI tools and partners, and offering flexibility and choice is a major advantage. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud allows us to offer our customers access to their preferred generative AI platforms integrated with Sprinklr's proprietary AI+ focused specifically on deriving insights from unstructured customer experience (CX) data. Together we can help the world's most iconic brands leverage AI to break down silos and empower marketing, sales, and customer service professionals to serve customers the way they should in the new world."
"Generative AI can create entirely new experiences for users and value for businesses," said Rodrigo Rocha, director of global partnerships at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Through our partnership, Vertex AI will power new generative AI experiences for Sprinklr users while ensuring the highest levels of data privacy and security."
