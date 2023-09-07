Content Guru Integrates Google Business Messages into storm

Content Guru, a provider of cloud contact center and customer experience technology, has integrated Google Business Messages into its storm platform.

Google Business Messages allows customers to engage with companies from a variety of Google entry points, including Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Ads. The new integration means customer queries received via Google Business Messages can be answered by either a virtual assistant within a storm Machine Agent or a live human customer support representative in a storm contact center. All interactions are serviced through a single pane of glass.

The additional on-demand digital channel allows customers to speak to businesses directly from their Google Business Profiles. Through storm, Google Business Messages virtual agents can intelligently answer frequently asked questions at high volume, and customers can be presented with quick reply options for self-service. Other pre-set options allow customers to resolve their queries by either finding a resolution, being passed to the correct department, or receiving a link to a suitable resource on the topic.