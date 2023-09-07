ZoomInfo Partners with The Trade Desk
ZoomInfo has integrated its MarketingOS account-based marketing platform with advertising technology from The Trade Desk, expanding its omnichannel ad network to access more premium publishers and deliver display, video, and audio ads internationally for the first time.
By directly integrating with top exchanges and supply-side platforms (SSPs), MarketingOS enables customers to buy ads through real-time auctions for placement in top-tier business publications. On the back end, ZoomInfo takes users' customized audiences and campaign information and executes campaigns programmatically via The Trade Desk's ad auction process.
MarketingOS customers can now create advertising campaigns that leverage The Trade Desk's platform and access to available inventory.
"MarketingOS is the optimal solution for companies looking to target advertising to B2B buyers in a data-driven way," ZoomInfo Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Law said in a statement. "Our industry-leading audience creation capabilities are built on the strongest data foundation in the market, and with The Trade Desk expanding our reach, we can now deliver the best of both worlds. This partnership opens the door for our customers to scale their audiences and unlock new avenues for customer acquisition."
"In the world of B2B marketing, companies have tremendous opportunity to supercharge their advertising campaigns, bringing them closer to the right audiences," said Ed Chater, senior vice president of global client service at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "ZoomInfo is leading the way for B2B and account-based marketing via their MarketingOS platform, and we're excited to see our innovation power their capabilities that leverage data and decisioned media buying. This is even more exciting when thinking about the available inventory, including connected TV, that can be bought programmatically, which really can change the way B2B marketers plan and execute their campaigns."
