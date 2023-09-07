ZoomInfo Partners with The Trade Desk

ZoomInfo has integrated its MarketingOS account-based marketing platform with advertising technology from The Trade Desk, expanding its omnichannel ad network to access more premium publishers and deliver display, video, and audio ads internationally for the first time.

By directly integrating with top exchanges and supply-side platforms (SSPs), MarketingOS enables customers to buy ads through real-time auctions for placement in top-tier business publications. On the back end, ZoomInfo takes users' customized audiences and campaign information and executes campaigns programmatically via The Trade Desk's ad auction process.

MarketingOS customers can now create advertising campaigns that leverage The Trade Desk's platform and access to available inventory.