  • September 7, 2023

Cordial Previews Cordial AI

Cordial, a marketing platform provider, has unveiled the foundational phase of Cordial AI, a set of tools providing generative, predictive and prescriptive artificial intelligence capabilities.

Cordial AI features include the following:

  • Generative, for subject lines and content across channels, customized for content tone and length.
  • Predictive, to optimize user experiences via machine learning-based behavioral predictions and customer propensity, identify preferred channels, predict buying habits, and recommend products.
  • Prescriptive, to surface next-best actions for customers, highlight missed opportunities in campaign strategies, and suggest messaging experiments to improve marketing.

"AI is a platform shift and will revolutionize every aspect of our world, including marketing," said Matt Howland, chief product and engineering officer of Cordial, in a statement. "This release is only the beginning. As we progress along our robust AI roadmap, we aim to empower marketers with a better understanding of their customers and the tools to adapt and deliver true personalized one-to-one marketing journeys with great scale and efficiency."

