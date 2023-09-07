Cordial Previews Cordial AI
Cordial, a marketing platform provider, has unveiled the foundational phase of Cordial AI, a set of tools providing generative, predictive and prescriptive artificial intelligence capabilities.
Cordial AI features include the following:
- Generative, for subject lines and content across channels, customized for content tone and length.
- Predictive, to optimize user experiences via machine learning-based behavioral predictions and customer propensity, identify preferred channels, predict buying habits, and recommend products.
- Prescriptive, to surface next-best actions for customers, highlight missed opportunities in campaign strategies, and suggest messaging experiments to improve marketing.
"AI is a platform shift and will revolutionize every aspect of our world, including marketing," said Matt Howland, chief product and engineering officer of Cordial, in a statement. "This release is only the beginning. As we progress along our robust AI roadmap, we aim to empower marketers with a better understanding of their customers and the tools to adapt and deliver true personalized one-to-one marketing journeys with great scale and efficiency."