Act-On Launches AI Predictive Lead Score

Act-On Software, a marketing automation platform provider, has launched AI Predictive Lead Score to help marketers narrow the marketing funnel and hone in on the strongest leads.

Act-On AI Predictive Lead Score (PLS) uses machine learning (ML) to help users prioritize leads that have a higher propensity to convert to closed sales. It can analyze customer behavioral data, including website activity, email engagement, and social media interactions, to assign a score to prospects that have high probability to convert.

Act-On AI Predictive Lead Score integrates into marketers CRM workflows and business processes. Users can compare manual and predictive lead scores, use the Predictive Lead Score results to inform manual score sheets, and combine with other firmographic and behavioral data sets. It leverages Act-On’s new back-end data management infrastructure through AWS and Snowflake. Data reports provide a comprehensive view into how marketing campaigns perform, including data about leads generated, conversions, revenue generated, and return on investment.