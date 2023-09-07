Braze Introduces Data Integration Innovations

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has introduced data features, partnerships, and functionality to help companies streamline data integration and access and activate first-party data.

In addition, Braze expanded its Cloud Data Ingestion offering through integrations with Amazon Redshift from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks' Lakehouse Platform, and Google BigQuery, offering direct connectivity, synchronization, and data deletion capabilities. These integrations cover user data, encompassing user attributes, events, purchases, and catalog data.

Other data products and features announced include the following:

The Data Transformation feature, which empowers companies to increase efficiencies by integrating with other marketing, operations, and technology investments, customize webhook integrations from within the Braze platform, map user data from external software tools into Braze, use artificial intelligence to generate data transformation code, powered by Sage AI by Braze,

Enhanced Braze identity management tools to facilitate the identification and merging of user profiles based on key identifiers, such as email addresses and phone numbers.

Segment Extensions, enabling users to construct and target a wide array of segments through a SQL editor and define intricate data relationships.

Query Builder In-Depth Insights for uncovering deeper insights about the customer engagement strategies that are most effective. Marketers can create tailored data queries, generate custom reports, and extract pivotal insights with no-code and SQL tools.

Increased Shopify support to help marketers create personalized campaigns. With the expansion of Shopify Catalogs, marketers can directly connect and sync Shopify store inventory into Braze Catalogs.