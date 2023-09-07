Bloomreach Integrates with TikTok
E-commerce platform provider Bloomreach has integrated TikTok ads with Bloomreach Engagement.
By integrating their TikTok ads with Bloomreach Engagement, marketers can leverage real-time customer data and key segments to reach the right shoppers with each ad. They can use AI predictions to see which audiences are best suited for each ad and to predict high-value, high-intent audiences.
"The impact TikTok has had on today's consumer is outstanding. This isn't just a social media channel; it's a source of inspiration and validation when making a purchase. And with such high levels of engagement, it's quickly becoming a staple in every marketing strategy," said Amanda Elam, chief marketing officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "With Bloomreach, businesses can use richer data and smarter AI to make every TikTok ad as impactful and cost effective as possible. We're excited to launch an integration with such a popular channel and grow our list of integrations across the customer journey."