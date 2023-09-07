Bloomreach Integrates with TikTok

E-commerce platform provider Bloomreach has integrated TikTok ads with Bloomreach Engagement.

By integrating their TikTok ads with Bloomreach Engagement, marketers can leverage real-time customer data and key segments to reach the right shoppers with each ad. They can use AI predictions to see which audiences are best suited for each ad and to predict high-value, high-intent audiences.