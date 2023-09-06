Vendelux Integrates with HubSpot

Vendelux, an event intelligence platform provider, has integrated with HubSpot, connecting sales and events by providing visibility into the pipeline and revenue potential in the room at an individual event level.

Event marketers can now unlock their sales colleagues' specific contacts, leads, and company within Vendelux's real-time database of more than 150,000 events. Integrating this information with HubSpot sales data, including deal stage, deal amount, and owner, enables marketers to drive informed decisions on which events for sales leaders to attend, speak at, or sponsor based on the company's sales funnel.

Fusion, Vendelux's AI solution, integrates first-party data from its network of conference organizers and partners with real-time data monitoring and enrichment from more than 185,000 unique sources. Using artificial intelligence (AI), predictive modeling, and historical insights, Vendelux also accurately forecasts attendee personas for upcoming events. At a granular level Vendelux provides event marketers the ability to do the following:

Explore events where prospects, customers, partners, and competitors are participating;

Match sales opportunities with attendee personas to identify the most valuable events and the respective salespeople to attend each;

Research event opportunities and costs related to speaking, sponsoring, and attending;

Predict potential event ROI.