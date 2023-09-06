HubSpot Unveils HubSpot AI and Sales Hub at INBOUND 2023

At its INBOUND conference in Boston today, HubSpot introduced HubSpot AI, a set of platform-wide artificial intelligence-powered products and features, a reimagined Sales Hub, updates to Commerce Hub, mobile messaging, and Smart CRM customizations.

HubSpot AI is a portfolio of new and existing products and features, including the following:

AI Assistants -- generative AI tools to supercharge marketing, sales, and service teams. AI Assistants will work across the entire HubSpot platform to help teams draft content, create images, generate blog ideas, build websites, and develop reports.

AI Agents -- a set of AI-enhanced tools that help small and midsized businesses automate, respond to, and elevate customer service across live chat and email.

AI Insights -- predictive AI features for analysis and recommendations, like AI-powered forecasting.

ChatSpot, which combines ChatGPT with dozens of unique data sources, like HubSpot Smart CRM.

"It's our job at HubSpot to help growing businesses take advantage of new technology without any of the burden," said Andy Pitre, executive vice president of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "With HubSpot AI, we're taking the guesswork out of generative AI and giving all customer-facing teams across sales, marketing, and service the complete toolkit to help them accomplish even more."

The reimagined HubSpot Sales Hub now includes the following capabilities:

Prospecting workspace, a dedicated workspace for sales reps that consolidates prospecting activities into a unified experience.

Advanced lead management and reporting to organize, track, and prioritize leads for both sales and marketing teams and provide insights into lead pipeline efficiency and prospecting effectiveness. These include lead source reports and contact rate reports, prospecting activities reports, intelligent deal management and forecasting, deal insights, and deal tags that programmatically categorize deals through colored labels and quick presets.

Seamless scheduling and handoffs.

Lead form routing.

Expanded integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

"With buyer behavior evolving quickly, the old playbook of adding more headcount, more activities, and more point solutions to drive sales no longer delivers," said Michael Walton, vice president of product for Sales Hub at HubSpot, in a statement. "We reimagined Sales Hub to help sales teams unlock greater productivity while deepening customer connection. From prospecting and lead reporting to deal management and forecasting, we've doubled down on building the modern sales solution sales teams need to win today and in the future."

In addition to HubSpot AI and new Sales Hub features, HubSpot also released the following:

Commerce Hub developments that streamline the opportunity-to-revenue process with payment links, quotes, and native or integrated invoicing.

Mobile messaging for customers with U.S.-based SMS numbers into the United States and Canada, and globally with HubSpot's WhatsApp integration.

Smart CRM customizations that allow users to model, configure, and extend data to match their unique needs and processes.