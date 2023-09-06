CallRail Labs Adds AI-Powered Capabilities
CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, today at HubSpot's INBOUND customer event in Boston introduced three artificial intelligence-powered capabilities from CallRail Labs.
These new CallRail Labs capabilities are the following:
- AI-powered call coaching, which identifies where agents performed well and where they could improve and delivers actionable recommendations to do better.
- AI identification of successful appointments scheduled, which empowers business owners to instantly pinpoint the calls that are most likely to generate revenue and understand what activities attract the best leads.
- AI identification of new or existing customers, which allow businesses to understand which marketing campaigns are generating new business and which drive repeat business, without the need to listen to the call or read a transcript.
"Our goal as we continue to innovate new capabilities is to ensure we're using AI to surface practical insights that save time and drive action," said Ryan Johnson, CallRail's chief product officer, in a statement. "These new features use AI to analyze speech patterns, empowering business leaders to determine in a matter of seconds, without listening to calls, if front-line teams are driving the right call outcomes and give timely feedback to improve call handling.""We often talk about the goldmine of insights trapped in customer calls, and now, we've taken another step in surfacing key call insights and recommended actions at a glance," said Sean McCrohan, CallRail's vice president of technology and leader of CallRail Labs, in a statement. "The capabilities we're announcing today demonstrate our pragmatic stance on AI, which is to glean data that drives profitable action for our customers. With these new releases, businesses can identify their best leads faster and improve how their front-line teams handle each call, ultimately improving conversion rates."