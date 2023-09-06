Gradient Works Launches Market Map

Gradient Works today launched Market Map to help B2B sales teams refine their ideal customer profiles and select target accounts.

Market Map uses large language models to identify ideal customer definitions through unique industry segmentation. The software forms a contextual understanding of target markets, identifies natural market segments, and reveals the prospect accounts that most closely match the most successful customers.

Market Map also uses generative artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to improve account scoring and enhance industry classification. It analyzes how accounts describe their unique products, services, and markets publicly, scores each company across thousands of dimensions, and then quantifies and clusters accounts based on their similarities.

"We believe the sales team of the future is account-based, dynamic, and ruthlessly focused on their ICPs because even the best reps won't be successful if they're working the wrong accounts," said Hayes Davis, co-founder and CEO of Gradient Works, in a statement. "We built Market Map to help teams solve the problem of making sure sales reps are always focused on the highest potential accounts. Market Map has given customers all new insights into their market. Even better, our early customers have already seen pipeline growth and increased rep productivity." "Since we started using Market Map to identify accounts for our sales reps, we've been able to generate opportunities with accounts we hadn't engaged before," said Greg Jurgajtis, senior manager of sales operations at Thoropass, in a statement. "Our reps are thrilled because they know the accounts we assign from Market Map are going to be worth reaching out to, and our ops team loves having this new ability to source high-potential accounts."

Market Map works with all major CRM systems and is the latest addition to Gradient Works' growing suite of solutions built to support dynamic account coverage. Once sales teams have identified exactly which accounts they should be prioritizing for outbound outreach through Market Map, they can then operationalize the distribution of these accounts to reps with available capacity and report on how teams are working the prioritized accounts through Bookbuilder, Gradient Works' dynamic book management platform.