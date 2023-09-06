Intuit Mailchimp Launches Assist

Intuit Mailchimp today launched Intuit Assist for Mailchimp, a generative artificial intelligence-powered marketing assistant that helps users generate content, deeply personalize their marketing, and learn faster.

Intuit Assist is a dedicated marketing ally, equipped with generative AI that knows a brand intimately, understands its customers' desires, gauges past marketing performance, and delivers intelligent recommendations for next steps.

Intuit Assist includes the following features:

"Creatively, having content generation built into this experience surfaces some ideas that maybe you hadn't thought of before in terms of style and content. It would allow you to experiment with some different options. The copy is a perfect starting point, and making changes would take just a few minutes rather than taking half an hour. It's like having that digital assistant that allows you to become an editor rather than a writer," saidJack Tadd, managing director of Warm Glass UK, an Intuit Assist beta tester, in a statement.