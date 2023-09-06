Bloomreach Adds Behavior-Based Merchandising to Discovery

Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider, has launched an artificial intelligence-driven, behavior-based merchandising functionality within Bloomreach Discovery.

This enables users to merchandise based on behavioral or demographic attributes, such as hobbies, shopping habits, or style preferences, rather than just product attributes. As real-time segments personalize search results based on shoppers' behavioral data, merchandisers can now marry that segmented personalization with boosted products. As they see the product categories with which different customer segments interact, they can optimize product grids, boost products, and set rules that shape merchandising strategies accordingly.

Real-time segments are powered by Bloomreach's Customer Data Engine, which ingests both existing customer data profiles and real-time behavior. The company's AI for e-commerce, Loomi, uses this understanding to group customers into segments set by merchandisers, such as high/low value, luxury shopper, or relaxed fit clothing. Loomi then adjusts search ranking results in real time, ensuring customers continuously see relevant search results.