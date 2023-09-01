Bloomreach Launches In-App Content Blocks
Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider, has launched a mobile app feature within Bloomreach Engagement that allows marketers to embed personalized content into the app without disrupting the customer's scrolling experience.
With in-app content blocks, Bloomreach Engagement gives mobile-based companies another way to reach customers and real-time customer insights to incorporate personalized, dynamic content tailored to every customer. It allows for a more organic way to incorporate product recommendations or deliver promotions based on customer data and preferences.
Bloomreach's built-in customer data engine, which connects to all channels is a critical component of in-app content blocks, processing and responding to customer behavior in real time. As customers scroll, the personalized content automatically adjusts, and as they interact with product pages, it segments auto-update within milliseconds.
"Bloomreach has always prioritized meeting shoppers where they are, and with in-app content blocks, marketers are able to seamlessly and organically integrate personalized content into their customers' mobile experience without disruption," said Michal Novovesky, general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Engagement, in a statement. "In-app content blocks are also an opportunity for Engagement users to optimize their omnichannel strategies by leveraging first-party data and extending the reach of other channels, ranging from email to SMS. We look forward to seeing how marketers will take more control over the app experience with this new feature and leverage a new layer of personalization."
Related Articles
Bloomreach Now Supports Open Authorization (OAuth) 2.0 for Webhooks
07 Jul 2023
Bloomreach Engagement supports integrations with third-party applications requiring OAuth 2.0 authentication.
Bloomreach Engagement Is Now Available in the Shopify App Store
26 Jul 2023
Bloomreach Engagement is now integrated with Shopify and Shopify Plus to bring additional data to marketing campaigns.+