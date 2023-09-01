Bloomreach Launches In-App Content Blocks

Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider, has launched a mobile app feature within Bloomreach Engagement that allows marketers to embed personalized content into the app without disrupting the customer's scrolling experience.

With in-app content blocks, Bloomreach Engagement gives mobile-based companies another way to reach customers and real-time customer insights to incorporate personalized, dynamic content tailored to every customer. It allows for a more organic way to incorporate product recommendations or deliver promotions based on customer data and preferences.

Bloomreach's built-in customer data engine, which connects to all channels is a critical component of in-app content blocks, processing and responding to customer behavior in real time. As customers scroll, the personalized content automatically adjusts, and as they interact with product pages, it segments auto-update within milliseconds.