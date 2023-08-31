Amazon Integrates with Shopify

Amazon has launched the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, an integration that enables merchants to offer Buy with Prime on Shopify stores.

The Buy with Prime app for Shopify lets Prime members select Buy with Prime on product detail pages before completing their orders within Shopify's Checkout. Buy with Prime offers Prime members fast, free delivery and easy returns through Amazon's fulfillment network. After signing into their Amazon accounts, Prime members pay for their orders from their Amazon wallets and Shopify Payments will process the payment through Shopify's Checkout.

The Buy with Prime app for Shopify simplifies the day-to-day merchant experience by using their existing Shopify settings, customizations, and supported third-party app integrations. With the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, merchants will see automatically synced orders, promotions, catalog listings, and taxes within their Shopify admin. Merchants will continue to own the customer data that comes through Buy with Prime purchases. Amazon Pay will also be offered as a payment option within Shopify Payments.

After adding the app, merchants select items from their Amazon inventory to be part of their Buy with Prime product catalogs on Shopify. For each item selected, the Buy with Prime button will automatically appear on the produc'ts detail page matching the existing theme of the merchant's Shopify store.