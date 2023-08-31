Amazon Integrates with Shopify
Amazon has launched the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, an integration that enables merchants to offer Buy with Prime on Shopify stores.
The Buy with Prime app for Shopify lets Prime members select Buy with Prime on product detail pages before completing their orders within Shopify's Checkout. Buy with Prime offers Prime members fast, free delivery and easy returns through Amazon's fulfillment network. After signing into their Amazon accounts, Prime members pay for their orders from their Amazon wallets and Shopify Payments will process the payment through Shopify's Checkout.
The Buy with Prime app for Shopify simplifies the day-to-day merchant experience by using their existing Shopify settings, customizations, and supported third-party app integrations. With the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, merchants will see automatically synced orders, promotions, catalog listings, and taxes within their Shopify admin. Merchants will continue to own the customer data that comes through Buy with Prime purchases. Amazon Pay will also be offered as a payment option within Shopify Payments.
After adding the app, merchants select items from their Amazon inventory to be part of their Buy with Prime product catalogs on Shopify. For each item selected, the Buy with Prime button will automatically appear on the produc'ts detail page matching the existing theme of the merchant's Shopify store.
"Our merchants care deeply about choice, and this new app will give them a new way to meet their customers where they are," said Daniel Debow, Shopify's vice president of product partnerships, in a statement. "More choice means more ways for our merchants to succeed, and that's why we're excited to collaborate with Amazon on the Buy with Prime app for Shopify."
"We've been thrilled with the feedback merchants have shared about Buy with Prime, including the increased shopper conversion and new shopper acquisition," said Peter Larsen, Amazon's vice president of Buy with Prime, in a statement. "The build of this app was a collaboration with Shopify, and we're excited to help merchants not only grow their businesses but also save time and resources, all while giving Prime members even more places to enjoy their shopping benefits."