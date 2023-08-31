35 Percent of CROs to Establish a Generative AI Team Within Two Years

Thirty-five percent of chief revenue officers will establish a generative artificial intelligence operations team in their go-to market (GTM) organizations by 2025, according to Gartner.

The firm noted that the faster, deeper insight generated by AI will accelerate the speed at which GTM teams produce buyer content and adapt to market forces, ultimately improving the reliability of sales’ decision making and improving end-to-end revenue outcomes.

Currently, sellers spend 52 percent of their time creating and delivering value messaging across the sales process, Gartner found.

Generative value messaging, which Gartner defines as the ability to harness the power of generative AI for buyer-centric messaging and content, will significantly reduce the time it takes sellers to produce and disseminate quality content.

“There is a great burden on sellers to deliver customized value stories to all the buyers in all the deals in their pipeline,” said Dan Gottlieb, a senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice. “When generative AI is strategically combined with seller creativity and compelling data, frontline sellers can craft better buyer messaging faster.”

Gartner also released the Generative Value Messaging Operational Framework, which it said gives revenue leaders a road map to start resourcing deliberate generative AI activities, helping them harness its benefits for persuasive and personalized messaging while also managing and mitigating risks.

The framework consists of five components: Value messaging, or a strategy for B2B sales messaging and storytelling; generative RevTech, or sales and marketing technology featuring generative AI; generative AI operations, which involves the management and tuning of generative AI data and systems; generative AI messaging workflows; and messaging insights, involving the analysis of messaging and buyer activation.

On the front lines of generative AI operations are messaging strategists, or internal creators responsible for messaging program design, fine-tuning generative AI models, and maintaining content moderation policies, among others, according to Gartner. By 2025, the firm expects 45 percent of B2B revenue organizations to list “prompt engineering” as a required skill on job descriptions for messaging strategist roles.

“By adopting generative value-messaging, CROs will improve sales execution for top-line growth, drive resource efficiencies that lower the cost of sales, and create more custom-made content for opportunities previously constrained by the limitations of only humans creating content,” Gottlieb said.