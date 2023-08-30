Habu Unveils Generative AI on Google Cloud
Habu, a provider of data clean room software, is bringing Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence to its platform to help companies implement data clean rooms.
The introduction of generative AI to Habu's technology helps businesses perform three pivotal functions:
- Opportunity Discovery, to help users in clean rooms understand which types of insights and outcomes can be derived based on the data available.
- Use Case Implementation, so that once an analytical opportunity is identified, generative AI can reduce the time and effort required to implement each of the steps of the clean room workflow.
- Enhanced User Interaction, with generative AI allowing end users to simply ask questions within clean room workflows with natural language.
"Today's business landscape demands contextually rich insights to drive impactful decisions," stated Matt Karasick, chief product officer of Habu, in a statement. "By enabling enterprises to access partner data securely through clean rooms, we're catalyzing the creation of truly insightful AI systems that can supercharge operations and outcomes."
"Generative AI represents an opportunity for businesses to better utilize and derive more value from their data," said Rodrigo Rocha, director of global partnerships at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Through new generative AI features, built with Vertex AI, our partners like Habu are helping people more quickly understand their critical data with the highest levels of privacy and security."
