Habu Unveils Generative AI on Google Cloud

Habu, a provider of data clean room software, is bringing Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence to its platform to help companies implement data clean rooms.

The introduction of generative AI to Habu's technology helps businesses perform three pivotal functions:

Opportunity Discovery, to help users in clean rooms understand which types of insights and outcomes can be derived based on the data available.

Use Case Implementation, so that once an analytical opportunity is identified, generative AI can reduce the time and effort required to implement each of the steps of the clean room workflow.

Enhanced User Interaction, with generative AI allowing end users to simply ask questions within clean room workflows with natural language.