Domo Launches Domo.AI
Domo has launched Domo.AI, a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) services powered by its data experience platform.
With Domo.AI, Domo users can manage, deploy, and optimize AI and machine learning (ML) models, including large language models (LLMs), and interact with data. From marketing doing sentiment analysis and media mix modeling, to sales working on forecasting, to risk departments strengthening fraud and security alert detection, Domo.AI powers answers to core questions and processes for every function.
In addition, Domo.AI, combined with Domo's advanced governance and observability features, ensures that organizations can maintain data integrity, adhere to security protocols and certify compliance with regulatory requirements, .
Key features of Domo.AI include the following:
- AI Service Layer, an AI framework that integrates with OpenAI, Google Bard, and other LLM models.
- Generative AI Services for text generation, text-to-SQL, and text-to-Beastmode capabilities to help users leverage AI for transforming complex data queries into simple, conversational language.
- AI Service SDKs, to call on Domo.AI from domo.js for Domo Bricks, Apps and App Studio .
- Batch Inference through Domo's AI Magic tile and data prep functionalities to process large volumes of data and prepare it for analysis.
- AI Model Management on a serverless basis to integrate AI models with ML infrastructures, point them to other API services, or build, train, and deploy Domo-hosted models from Jupyter Workspaces and AutoML, as well as externally hosted models such as OpenAI, Hugging Face, and others.
"Our approach is rooted in the understanding that every business has unique needs and challenges that require flexibility and adaptability," said Daren Thayne, Domo's chief technology officer and executive vice president of product, in a statement. "Customer use cases for AI + Data have as many variations as there are companies and employee roles. The Domo platform and our architectural approach to Domo.AI is purpose-built to deliver on this need for unique data experiences that help businesses overcome real-world challenges and accelerate innovation and growth.
"Built on top of the Domo platform, one of the most connected data stacks in the world, Domo.AI opens up unlimited possibilities for those wanting to take advantage of AI capabilities," Thayne added. "These advancements will help to accelerate the power of data so that everyone can multiply their impact on the business in new ways."