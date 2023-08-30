Domo Launches Domo.AI

Domo has launched Domo.AI, a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) services powered by its data experience platform.

With Domo.AI, Domo users can manage, deploy, and optimize AI and machine learning (ML) models, including large language models (LLMs), and interact with data. From marketing doing sentiment analysis and media mix modeling, to sales working on forecasting, to risk departments strengthening fraud and security alert detection, Domo.AI powers answers to core questions and processes for every function.

In addition, Domo.AI, combined with Domo's advanced governance and observability features, ensures that organizations can maintain data integrity, adhere to security protocols and certify compliance with regulatory requirements, .

Key features of Domo.AI include the following:

AI Service Layer, an AI framework that integrates with OpenAI, Google Bard, and other LLM models.

Generative AI Services for text generation, text-to-SQL, and text-to-Beastmode capabilities to help users leverage AI for transforming complex data queries into simple, conversational language.

AI Service SDKs, to call on Domo.AI from domo.js for Domo Bricks, Apps and App Studio .

Batch Inference through Domo's AI Magic tile and data prep functionalities to process large volumes of data and prepare it for analysis.

AI Model Management on a serverless basis to integrate AI models with ML infrastructures, point them to other API services, or build, train, and deploy Domo-hosted models from Jupyter Workspaces and AutoML, as well as externally hosted models such as OpenAI, Hugging Face, and others.